ACS top spellers compete, winner advances to regional spelling bee

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sixteen top spellers from the first to the eighth grades competed in Atlantic Christian School’s annual Spelling Bee on Jan. 27. Seventh-grader Gabriella Goodwin, of Mays Landing, clinched first place. Gabriella will move on to represent ACS at the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee this spring, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held online.

This was Gabriella’s first spelling bee win, after competing two prior years when she was in the fourth and fifth grades. Third-grader Madelyn Petrinec, of Ocean City, placed second and sixth-grader Thomas Potenski, of Egg Harbor Township, placed third. The 16 all-star spellers from the first to eighth grades had advanced to the schoolwide bee by winning classroom spelling bees in December.

During the Jan. 27 bee, which was held on the stage in the gym, proud family members watched and cheered from the audience and fellow students watched via a livestream video in their classrooms. The bee went 48 rounds, with Gabriella and Madelyn going head to head for the last eight rounds before Madelyn misspelled “fawn” and Gabriella clinched the victory by correctly spelling the 232nd word in the bee — “gooey.”