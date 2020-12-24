A LOOK BACK AT ATLANTIC COUNTY HISTORY: Pandemic of 1918 in Atlantic County

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

Looking back 102 years ago, the world was dealing with another pandemic called the Spanish flu. In our area we were forced to contend with it in some of the same ways that we are doing today. Avoiding crowds was encouraged. However wearing masks and washing of hands was not discussed or believed to be a way of avoiding contracting the disease.

On Sept. 28, 1918, a rally was held on the Boardwalk. On that same day in Philadelphia a parade was held with 200,000 people watching what could only be considered a superspreader event. Health officials estimated that 12,000 deaths were linked to this event.

A week later, on Oct. 6, 1918, Gov. Walter Edge ordered a statewide closing of all churches, theaters., pool rooms, saloons, soda fountains etc., any place where people would congregate.

A plea came from Mayor Harry Bacharach on Oct. 14 for nurses to assist with caring for the virus patients and to be put on the city payroll. He also sought women to assist in caring for families struck down with the virus, especially caring for children where one or more parents were suffering.