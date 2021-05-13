13 Students from EHT compete in STEAM Tank Challenge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen students from Alder Avenue Middle School and Egg Harbor Township High School's STEAM Clubs will participated virtually in the STEAM Tank Regional Competition on Monday, May 10.
The STEAM Tank Challenge, created by the New Jersey School Boards Association and sponsored by the U.S. Army, inspires student competition in the areas of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, and pits student teams against each other in a contest modeled after the “Shark Tank” television show. The competition consists of three levels: elementary, middle and high school. Each level has a first, second and third-place prize.
Egg Harbor Township School District competitors included sixth-graders Brooke Camp, Anastassia Mytnik and Zoey Zompa; seventh-graders Adrian Gayagoy, Jeremiah Gonzalez and Hannah Lee; eighth-graders Rheanna Gayagoy and Valeria Juarez-Castillo; and ninth-graders Mayuri Acharya, Chantel Deveza, Laine Elliott, Nadia Rahman and Sydney Szeligowski.
Students apply as teams to invent something new, modify an existing product or identify a situation or real-world problem that needs attention. Teams are provided criteria, and a panel of experts judges their designs and/or solutions. This year’s virtual competition challenged students to use the digital environment in their creativity, according to the NJSBA website. The program, which encourages students and teachers to work collaboratively, supports the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills that empower students to identify real-world situations, solve problems, innovate and present creative solutions.
The STEAM Tank Challenge is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade public school students in New Jersey. The panel of volunteer judges include teachers, business and industry leaders and entrepreneurs, U.S. Army engineers, higher education administrators and faculty, as well as staff from education-focused nonprofit organizations, according to NJSBA.
“Last year, due to the pandemic, the regional and final competitions were cancelled. This year, some students picked back up where they left off last spring and continued to develop and refine their inventions that they originally entered into last year's competition. New teams also formed new ideas and worked in groups virtually after school to develop their projects and presentations. Due to the timing of the pandemic, some students who entered the competition as eighth-graders last year joined the STEAM Club as freshman at the high school and continued to develop their ideas that they created in middle school,” said Kristen Zompa, a teacher at Alder Avenue Middle School and adviser for the school's STEAM Team.
In addition to NJSBA and the U.S. Army, additional partners include the New Jersey Education Association, N.J. Audubon, Eco-Schools, the National Wildlife Federation, N.J. Parent Teacher Association, and N.J. Principals and Supervisors Association. The PSEG Foundation has provided prizes for the past several years to the top-placing teams.