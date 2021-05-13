13 Students from EHT compete in STEAM Tank Challenge

The STEAM Tank Challenge is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade public school students in New Jersey. The panel of volunteer judges include teachers, business and industry leaders and entrepreneurs, U.S. Army engineers, higher education administrators and faculty, as well as staff from education-focused nonprofit organizations, according to NJSBA.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, the regional and final competitions were cancelled. This year, some students picked back up where they left off last spring and continued to develop and refine their inventions that they originally entered into last year's competition. New teams also formed new ideas and worked in groups virtually after school to develop their projects and presentations. Due to the timing of the pandemic, some students who entered the competition as eighth-graders last year joined the STEAM Club as freshman at the high school and continued to develop their ideas that they created in middle school,” said Kristen Zompa, a teacher at Alder Avenue Middle School and adviser for the school's STEAM Team.