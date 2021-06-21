Zion Methodist Church

On October 23,1814 a meeting of members was held to elect trustees. The present brick church was built in 1822 and the name of Zion began in 1828. Its first pastor was Rev. Walter Burrows.

Community Garden... There are raised beds available for planting vegetables or flowers. Perfect for organizations or individuals. Please email

GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com for information on the community garden, personalized brick walkway or membership. "Like" us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos.

Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave in EHT.

Hours...1-3 Sundays unless holiday or bad weather.