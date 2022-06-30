 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Winners named in 24th Annual 'Brutus' Fluke Tournament

  • 0

SOMERS POINT — Fighting winds topping 20 to 25 mph, 131 anglers tried their luck in the 24th “Brutus” Fluke Tournament on June 18. Sixteen fish were weighed in (1.61 to 6.22 pounds).

Winners of the adult division: First place ($1,000) — Jerry Devlin on “PO DUNK,” 6.22 pounds, 25.5 inches; second place ($500) — Matt Webber on PO DUNK, 4.3 pounds; third place ($250) — Tim Fitzick on “PIP,” 4 pounds

Winner of the junior category (14 years and under): Anthony Compton Jr. on the “FLAT OUT” with Anthony Sr. and Charlie Compton pulled in a respectable 2.11-pound flattie. For his efforts, Anthony won a Penn rod and reel combo from Point Tackle and a $100 prize.

This category had another junior, Sawyer McAllister, who caught a throwback.

Winning sponsor category: Point Tackle, 644 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Owner Andy Eget has worked diligently for the last two years to raise the funds required to support the works of the Elks (disabled children) and the AmVets (veteran causes). Eget received a 10-inch aluminum fluke wall plaque.

People are also reading…

Bluefish and striper categories: No winners.

The tournament is held in memory of Walter “Brute” Gregory Sr. and hosted by and benefiting the charitable works of Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge No. 2563 and Somers Point American Veterans Post 911.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History Notes

The eighth-grade graduates of the Cardiff School in 1949. County school superintendent, Mason A. Stratton, introduced the students while Schoo…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News