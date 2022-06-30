Winners named in 24th Annual 'Brutus' Fluke Tournament

SOMERS POINT — Fighting winds topping 20 to 25 mph, 131 anglers tried their luck in the 24th “Brutus” Fluke Tournament on June 18. Sixteen fish were weighed in (1.61 to 6.22 pounds).

Winners of the adult division: First place ($1,000) — Jerry Devlin on “PO DUNK,” 6.22 pounds, 25.5 inches; second place ($500) — Matt Webber on PO DUNK, 4.3 pounds; third place ($250) — Tim Fitzick on “PIP,” 4 pounds

Winner of the junior category (14 years and under): Anthony Compton Jr. on the “FLAT OUT” with Anthony Sr. and Charlie Compton pulled in a respectable 2.11-pound flattie. For his efforts, Anthony won a Penn rod and reel combo from Point Tackle and a $100 prize.

This category had another junior, Sawyer McAllister, who caught a throwback.

Winning sponsor category: Point Tackle, 644 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Owner Andy Eget has worked diligently for the last two years to raise the funds required to support the works of the Elks (disabled children) and the AmVets (veteran causes). Eget received a 10-inch aluminum fluke wall plaque.

Bluefish and striper categories: No winners.

The tournament is held in memory of Walter “Brute” Gregory Sr. and hosted by and benefiting the charitable works of Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge No. 2563 and Somers Point American Veterans Post 911.