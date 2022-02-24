 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Batenic Named 2021 EHT Coach of the Year

The Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission each year presents the Coach of the Year award. The award is given to an outstanding youth sports coach or volunteer in our who exemplifies the Coaches Code of Ethics and is a great role model for the children of our community. The commission received many nominations for very worthy coaches this past year and is pleased to announce Will Batenic as the Coach of the Year award winner for 2021.

Will and his wife Megan have been residents of Egg Harbor Township for 17 years. Will is a former Division-I pitcher having played for Lafayette College. He has coached a number of sports in EHT including: Micro, Recreation and Travel Soccer, Recreation, All-Star, and Travel Baseball and Boys and Girls Recreation Basketball. Additionally, Will has served on the youth baseball and youth soccer boards in EHT.

Coach of the Year Nominees for 2021 also included Steve Glick, Mark Eykyn, Alejandro Lopez Puccio, Dominic Pugliese, Carlos Cruz, Christina Nuaghton, Jerry Barnhart and Joseph Seaman.

Congratulations to Will Batenic and all of our nominees who work hard to make sure our EHT children are having a great youth sports experience.

