Underage Drinking PSA Contest winners
Underage Drinking PSA Contest winners

Join Together Atlantic County, a countywide substance misuse prevention coalition, announced the winners of its PSA contest about underage drinking. The theme of the contest was a message to parents from youth about the dangers of underage drinking or providing alcohol to those under 21. The winners, all from Egg Harbor Township, are: 1st place, Amanda Brown, 8th grader from Alder Avenue Middle School; 2nd place, Taylor Sutton, 8th grader from Atlantic Christian School; and 3rd place, Kalee Tardif, 6th grader from Atlantic Christian School.

The 1st place winner’s submission will be turned into a billboard, and all three top winners were awarded gift cards. JTAC would like to thank all middle school students who participated in this contest and the powerful messages they created about underage drinking prevention.

By participating in this contest, youth have helped to support Join Together Atlantic County in its mission “to prevent, reduce and/or delay substance use among youth of Atlantic County in a long term and sustainable manner.” Join Together Atlantic County is located at 626 N. Shore Road in Absecon.

