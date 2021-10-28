Turkey Trot at EHT Nature Reserve

Head to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Saturday, Nov. 27 for the 8th annual Turkey Trot, 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk.

The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m., followed by the race and walk beginning at 9 a.m. Organizers encourage the public to attend and work off Thanksgiving dinner.

Advanced registration is $25 runners and $10 walkers. Same-day registration is $30 runners and $15 walkers. The first 100 registrants receive a free event T-shirt.

Medals will be awarded for various age groups. To register, visit RunSignUp.com/Race/NJ/EggHarborTownship/EHTNatureReserveTurkeyTrot5k1Miler. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.