 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkey Trot at EHT Nature Reserve
0 comments

Turkey Trot at EHT Nature Reserve

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Head to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Saturday, Nov. 27 for the 8th annual Turkey Trot, 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk.

The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m., followed by the race and walk beginning at 9 a.m. Organizers encourage the public to attend and work off Thanksgiving dinner.

Advanced registration is $25 runners and $10 walkers. Same-day registration is $30 runners and $15 walkers. The first 100 registrants receive a free event T-shirt.

Medals will be awarded for various age groups. To register, visit RunSignUp.com/Race/NJ/EggHarborTownship/EHTNatureReserveTurkeyTrot5k1Miler. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

Howard Trueland snapped this picture of his wife Claire’s classroom in the Steelmanville School as they celebrated Halloween in 1948. The scho…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News