The Tyler Wechsler Foundation cornhole tournament
The Tyler Wechsler Foundation cornhole tournament

SOMERS POINT — The Tyler Wechsler Foundation will host a cornhole tournament fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Cornhole Craze in Somers Point.

Register and pay using Venmo, put a team name and two players names in the Venmo comment section. Price is $102.50 per team of two players..

There will be raffle prizes to win. Food and beverage is $25 per person. Children welcome accompanied by adult. You can also register to play on Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com.

The beneficiary of this year’s event is Last Salute, a volunteer veterans group providing honors military funerals for both active duty and veterans from all branches of the service.

For more information, visit LastSalute.us.

