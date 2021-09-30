Stockton, Boys and Girls Club, offers free college course to P’ville, A.C. students

“We see Stockton as a pillar in Atlantic City,” Koch said. “We serve thousands of young people a year that we want to grow into a homegrown workforce in Atlantic City. Through this partnership our Club Kids can see themselves as College Kids, right down the street, as well as become better prepared for the world of work.”

Stockton already offers dual enrollment courses for students at Atlantic City and Pleasantville high schools. Talley said the new agreement expands that opportunity to more students with a course that is based on Stockton’s African Studies program.

Stockton Chief Enrollment Officer Robert Heinrich said he looks forward to adding even more dual enrollment classes.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward also attended the event. Ward stressed the opportunity the GOALS GEAR UP program provides.

“When I say thank you, I mean it more than you know,” Ward said. “This is awarding students an opportunity they didn’t have. Some children would never be exposed to anything like this, and this is going to make the difference in their future career or job.”