South Jersey Jazz Society in cooperation with Corona Beer is proud to present Titio Puente, Jr., Latin Jazz Big Band

SOMERS POINT — The South Jersey Jazz Society, in cooperation with Corona Beer, will present Titio Puente Jr., Latin Jazz Big Band at 7 p.m. on June 8 on the William Morrow Beach.

Tito is the son of the legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente. Tito Puente Jr. has big shoes to fill. And boy does he.

Always honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente Jr. has also made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today. He carries his father with him — imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father.

This event is open to the public with no admission, a freewill donation will be accepted.

This is the third part of the spring series that was presented through the support of OceanFirst Bank Foundation.

This program is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.