SJ businesses host Girl Scouts Mega Recruitment Day
SJ businesses host Girl Scouts Mega Recruitment Day

Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Now more than ever, girls need Girl Scouts.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey will host a Mega Recruitment Day to bring local Girl Scout volunteers and staff to local areas and encourage girls ages 5 to 18 to get involved with Girl Scouts. Businesses throughout the area will serve as recruitment sites where girls and parents can learn more about the Girl Scout experience and how to get involved.

Girl Scouts earn badges, explore the great outdoors, try STEM activities, learn about financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship, engage in community service, build friendships and bonds to last a lifetime, and so much more.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: ShopRite of English Creek, 3003 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

For more information, visit.gscsnj.org/MEGAfun

