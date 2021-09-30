Scullville schoolhouse bicentennial celebration 1976

In 1976, Eleanor Webb’s first graders dressed in colonial costume to help celebrate the United States’ bicentennial. This photo was taken on the steps of the brick Scullville School on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. The school, along with most other small schools in the township, closed its doors in 1992, as larger schools were built to accommodate the growing population in the township. This schoolhouse was built in 1915 and stands vacant today.