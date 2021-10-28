 Skip to main content
Renovations, time capsule highlight 25th anniversary celebration at Harbor Pines Golf Club
Renovations, time capsule highlight 25th anniversary celebration at Harbor Pines Golf Club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Harbor Pines Golf Club, South Jersey’s premier destination for golf and dining, continued its year long 25th anniversary celebration with a time capsule burial and groundbreaking to announce major renovations for its future on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The event was attended by local dignitaries including Senator-elect Vince Polistina, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson, Executive Director Division of Travel & Tourism NJ Jeffrey Vasser, as well as long-time members of the golf club.

Owners Ed, Mitchell and Joe Gurwicz ceremonially buried the capsule, which contains memorabilia from the past 25 years. A champagne toast, light hors d’oeuvres and cake were served to guests following the ceremony, which included state and assembly proclamations saluting the Gurwicz’s for 25 years of business in the local golf industry that has benefitted local and state tourism.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the rich history of premier golf in South Jersey,” said Mitchell Gurwicz, owner of Harbor Pines Golf Club. “This capsule represents how we have grown over the past 25 years, and now we look forward to the next 25.”

“Golf is a growing tourism segment for New Jersey,” said Vassar. “The Gurwicz family has always been about growing the pie, never about getting a bigger slice for themselves. Throughout the years, we have worked on putting together golf packages with local hotels and the family has been instrumental in helping with that.”

Renderings displayed the new club house plans, which will also host a new outdoor deck along with a sports bar and restaurant that will be open to the public. The construction begins immediately and is expected to be completed late spring/early summer 2022.

