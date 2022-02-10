Remembering Jamie 2022

On Feb. 18, 2000, Jim Crescenzo received the phone call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. Jamie, his oldest child and only daughter, died from her injuries after her car skidded on black ice/snow during a freak snowfall. She was just 20 years old and on her way to work as a CVS Pharmacy shift supervisor.
The family was amazed by the outpouring of support and compassion from her friends and colleagues at CVS health and knew they wanted to do something positive in her memory.
Jim, a 25-year CVS Pharmacy colleague and store manager in Somers Point, and his wife Margaret, created the Remembering Jamie Foundation which is now in its 22nd year to provide the Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund to aid students at the local high school and at Atlantic Cape Community College, where Jamie attended.
“We recently added a fourth scholarship for a student at Stockton University, where Jamie was preparing to study criminal justice,” shares Jim. “We called her the “queen of loss prevention” as she caught a couple of shoplifters,” he adds with a laugh. “She wanted to be a police officer, although it would not have surprised me if she stayed with CVS and became a loss prevention manager.”
In addition to the scholarships, the foundation contributes annually to local organizations, including the Police Athletic League and the Covenant House, which helps homeless, runaway and at risk youth. The past year donations have also been made to the local food banks through the pandemic. It adopted the stretch of road where Jamie died through the Atlantic County adopt-a-road program. Funding from the foundation also helped the local high school media club create a public service message video about safe driving in Jamie’s name. Jim credits the many people who helped at fundraising events such as dinner and golf tournaments and also to the CVS Health Foundation volunteer challenge grant program, which supports the foundation.
“I am so appreciative that the company she worked for and I worked for honors the memory of our daughter. There is nothing greater in this world than someone honoring your child,” said Crescenzo.
Italian Night Dinner
The Remembering Jamie Foundation will host its 22nd annual Italian Night Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Elks Lodge, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township.
The all-you-can-eat buffet includes, entree, salad, dessert, beer and soda.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and may be purchased either at the door or in advance at the Remembering Jamie Foundation website.