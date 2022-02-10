Remembering Jamie 2022

On Feb. 18, 2000, Jim Crescenzo received the phone call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. Jamie, his oldest child and only daughter, died from her injuries after her car skidded on black ice/snow during a freak snowfall. She was just 20 years old and on her way to work as a CVS Pharmacy shift supervisor.

The family was amazed by the outpouring of support and compassion from her friends and colleagues at CVS health and knew they wanted to do something positive in her memory.

Jim, a 25-year CVS Pharmacy colleague and store manager in Somers Point, and his wife Margaret, created the Remembering Jamie Foundation which is now in its 22nd year to provide the Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund to aid students at the local high school and at Atlantic Cape Community College, where Jamie attended.

“We recently added a fourth scholarship for a student at Stockton University, where Jamie was preparing to study criminal justice,” shares Jim. “We called her the “queen of loss prevention” as she caught a couple of shoplifters,” he adds with a laugh. “She wanted to be a police officer, although it would not have surprised me if she stayed with CVS and became a loss prevention manager.”