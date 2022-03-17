Red Cross Blood Drive

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — March is Red Cross Month, and for more than 130 years heroic American Red Cross volunteers have provided hope and urgent relief to families in communities across the country.

The community is invited to join in the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and be someone’s hero by rolling up a sleeve to give blood date from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County, 2542 Ridge Ave.

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood. All blood types are needed. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.