Pleasantville's Sunset Jazz Festival takes place in August
The City of Pleasantville will host a free Sunset Jazz Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting 5:30 p.m. at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave.

Spend an evening listening to the sounds of Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd, and enjoy the view across Lakes Bay as the sun sets over the Atlantic City skyline.

Soul Grill on Wheels will be with us all evening with delicious dinner platters and lite bites available for purchase. Bring your own chair.

There will be a raffle at the event, featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center.

For sponsorship information, email amado_belton@pleasantvillenj.us. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events.

