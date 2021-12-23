Pleasantville wins Neighborhood Preservation Grant

Pleasantville Mayor July Ward stated, “we are building on the success of our Downtown Neighborhood Preservation Program to improve the City of Pleasantville. We appreciate the State continued support and interest in our City.”

Last year, the City of Pleasantville was awarded a Neighborhood Preservation Grant from the State which started a community driven movement to improve Main Street. Streetlight improvements, murals, flowerpots, and a farmer market were funded through this program.

The midtown NRTC area is generally bounded by U.S. Route 9 to the west, the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the West Atlantic City portion of Egg Harbor Township to the east, and Bayview Avenue to the south.

Vernon Lawrence of the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation and the Executive Director of the Pleasantville Housing Authority noted, “We will be working hard to get the local residents and businesses involved in this effort. We are preparing a community-based plan that will guide future investments in the City.”

To start the public process, a public meeting is schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.