Pleasantville wins Neighborhood Preservation Grant

TRENTON — Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver announced that the midtown section of Pleasantville has been selected to receive a grant to create a new 10-year neighborhood revitalization plan.
The planning grants are awarded to community-based nonprofit organizations through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) Program. The grants are designed to help eligible NRTC communities create neighborhood plans for their revitalization projects. The Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation (PHRC) submitted the application.
“The NRTC Program helps turn the tide on some of New Jersey’s most distressed neighborhoods. The improvements that result from this program not only transform communities, they transform lives,” said Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of DCA. “These planning grants are the first step in moving community revitalization efforts from concept to reality and turning abandoned spaces into community assets. Governor Murphy and I are excited to see how this latest round of planning grants will help benefit neighboring residents.”
In order for a community to participate in the NRTC Program, a community-based nonprofit organization, in this case the PHRC; must first prepare, submit, and receive approval from the State for a revitalization plan for the neighborhood it serves. NRTC funds can only be used by the eligible organizations for projects and activities that will implement the goals and strategies of the Stateapproved neighborhood plan.
Pleasantville Mayor July Ward stated, “we are building on the success of our Downtown Neighborhood Preservation Program to improve the City of Pleasantville. We appreciate the State continued support and interest in our City.”
Last year, the City of Pleasantville was awarded a Neighborhood Preservation Grant from the State which started a community driven movement to improve Main Street. Streetlight improvements, murals, flowerpots, and a farmer market were funded through this program.
The midtown NRTC area is generally bounded by U.S. Route 9 to the west, the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the West Atlantic City portion of Egg Harbor Township to the east, and Bayview Avenue to the south.
Vernon Lawrence of the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation and the Executive Director of the Pleasantville Housing Authority noted, “We will be working hard to get the local residents and businesses involved in this effort. We are preparing a community-based plan that will guide future investments in the City.”
To start the public process, a public meeting is schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasantville Recreation Center.
A neighborhood plan is a shared vision for the future development of a neighborhood, driven by residents and community stakeholders that address the preservation or revitalization of the community. A plan must cover a period of five to 10 years, and may include physical, social, and economic activities that address the growth, stability, and health of the neighborhood. In order for a participating 501 (c)(3) to receive corporate investments, it must first submit a neighborhood plan for DCA approval. Rutala Associates, a local planning firm, has been retained to develop the Plan.
“Since the very beginning of the Murphy Administration, the State has committed considerable resources to programs that foster economic growth, community development, and housing rehabilitation in neighborhoods at risk of decline. The NRTC Program is a critical part of this effort,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. “We believe that strong neighborhoods lead to sustained prosperity for the individuals and families who live and work in these communities. We’re excited to have these new neighborhoods join our program and benefit from the assistance, guidance, and funding that we provide.”
The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program (NRTC) was established in 2010 and is designed to foster the revitalization of New Jersey’s distressed neighborhoods through the utilization of community driven neighborhood planning and the creation of private/public/nonprofit partnerships. Funds can be used for production of new housing through rehabilitation or new construction; preservation or upgrading of existing housing; rendering existing housing more affordable; homebuyer counseling; rehabilitation or construction of commercial facilities; assistance to small business entities; and measures to increase the income and labor force participation of neighborhood residents (including employment training and childcare).