Pleasantville police blotter
Pleasantville police blotter

Baca, McBride O., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with driving under the influence.

Lopez, Francisco, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with Dec. 18 and charged with driving under the influence.

Watson, Anessha, N. 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Bardales-Sevilla, Marvin J., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with aggravate assault-on domestic violence victim – aggravated assault – strangle domestic violence victim – endanger welfare of children.

Dowdal, Ryan J., 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving under the influence.

Butler, Dorian J., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with possession of CDS cocaine.

Williams, Marlin L., 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with possession of CDS cocaine.

