 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville police blotter
0 comments
PLEASANTVILLE POLICE BLOTTER

Pleasantville police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Cody, Dante N. Jr., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.

Mcneil, Kevin C., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with fugitive from justice.

Martinez, Roselia, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon.

Benwood, Marlene M., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of CDS or analog—possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

The photo shows phase one of the construction of the township’s new Municipal Building on the left. The building to the right was once the Bar…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News