Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Cody, Dante N. Jr., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.
Mcneil, Kevin C., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Martinez, Roselia, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon.
Benwood, Marlene M., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of CDS or analog—possession of drug paraphernalia.