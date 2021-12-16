 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville police blotter
0 comments

Pleasantville police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Russo, Sophia L., 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with simple assault.

Bronner, Sean, 24, of Clayton, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with simple assault.

Farrell, Sioni M., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief with damage.

A 17 year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with forged writing, shoplifting.

Campos, Jaquan A., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with large capacity ammo magazine, unlawful possession of weapon, distribution of prescription legend drug.

Bishop, Amber N., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with large capacity ammo magazine, unlawful possession of weapon, distribution of prescription legend drug.

Garcia, Martin A., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Heard, Eliana N., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of administration of law.

Mathis, Antonio I., Jr 31, of Bridgeton, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with threaten to kill.

Blackwell, Tracy L., 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession of CDS cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

Ben’s Bar-B-Q, located along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township, was a popular gathering spot for teenager…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News