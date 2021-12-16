Pleasantville police blotter

Russo, Sophia L., 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with simple assault.

Bronner, Sean, 24, of Clayton, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with simple assault.

Farrell, Sioni M., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief with damage.

A 17 year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with forged writing, shoplifting.

Campos, Jaquan A., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with large capacity ammo magazine, unlawful possession of weapon, distribution of prescription legend drug.

Bishop, Amber N., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with large capacity ammo magazine, unlawful possession of weapon, distribution of prescription legend drug.

Garcia, Martin A., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Heard, Eliana N., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of administration of law.