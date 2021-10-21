 Skip to main content
Pleasantville police blotter
Davis, Cornell L., 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with criminal mischief with damage.

Powell, Jennifer, 45, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with driving under the influence — refusal to submit to chemical test; penalties.

Delcid-Martinez, Christian A. 25, of Riverdale, MD was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with driving under the influence — refusal to submit to chemical test; penalties.

Castillo, Diana P., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with simple assault.

Arroyo-Guzman, Octavio, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with simple assault — threaten to commit crime.

Rollins, Kevin, 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with assault.

Harvey, Darque J., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with simple assault.

Sauer, Sarah M., 41, of Egg Harbor Twp, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with burglary, enter structure, no force residence unk.

