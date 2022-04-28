 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLEASANTVILLE POLICE BLOTTER

Pleasantville police blotter

  • 0

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Booker, Hilliard M., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

McCarten, Joseph W., 55, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 11 and charged with resisting arrest, refusing to be fingerprinted, obstructing administration of law and contempt of court.

Grant-Wiley, Keyshaun S., 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 11 and charged with contempt — disobedience to the order of the court — other agency.

Fields, Haile, 43, of Philadelphia, was arrested April 10 and charged with simple assault.

Casey, Michael J., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 9 for another jurisdiction.

Aguirrediaz, Isauro, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with simple assault.

People are also reading…

Robinson, John M. IV, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 6 and charged with simple assault.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History Notes

A young Arnie Garwood on the tractor belonging to his father, Abel Garwood, during a work day at the Atlantic City Race track in 1959.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News