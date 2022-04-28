Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Booker, Hilliard M., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

McCarten, Joseph W., 55, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 11 and charged with resisting arrest, refusing to be fingerprinted, obstructing administration of law and contempt of court.

Grant-Wiley, Keyshaun S., 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 11 and charged with contempt — disobedience to the order of the court — other agency.

Fields, Haile, 43, of Philadelphia, was arrested April 10 and charged with simple assault.

Casey, Michael J., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 9 for another jurisdiction.

Aguirrediaz, Isauro, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with simple assault.

Robinson, John M. IV, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 6 and charged with simple assault.