Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Munoz, Alec J., 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with driving under the influence.

Brown Montalvo, Bradley, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrest Oct. 13 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault-strange domestic violence victim kidnapping, criminal restraint.

Cook, Jonathan W., 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with receive stolen property.

Erickson, Joseph J., 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with receive stolen property, arrest for other jurisdiction.

Palinsky, Stephen L., 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with driving under the influence.

Russell, Briana S., 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with simple assault.

Sanders, Steven L., 59, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with possession/use of CDS.