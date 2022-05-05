Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Vassiljev, Lhandru S., 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 26 and charged with resisting arrest and improper behavior.

Panico, Louis M. Jr., 50, of Linwood, was arrested April 26 and charged with possess of a controlled dangerous substance or analog, distributing heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delacruzrangel, Gidgiddon, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Cook, Cashmia N., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 23 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Matthews, Pearl C., 60, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 23 for another jurisdiction.

Gonzalez, Juan A., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 23 for another jurisdiction.

Guggenheim, Michael T., 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving under the influence.

Jones, Clarence E., 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 22 and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and public disruption.