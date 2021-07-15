Pleasantville police blotter

Wynn, Rashameen K., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault, contempt.
Sanchez, Jose J., 49, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 6 and charged with money laundering, possession of CDS heroin, failed to give CDS to police, distribute heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crippen, Nasir L., 22, of Absecon, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Garcia-Rojas, Isai, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence.
Delgesso, Thomas M., Jr., 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 4 and charged with burglary, enter structure, force residence day (theft of moveable property).
Bernal-Robles, Maximillon, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence – consent to take sample of breath; record.
Oglesby, Kasaan M., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence – consent to take sample of breath; record.
Erhart, Robert Jr., 39, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Parrish, James M., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 2 and charged with resisting arrest – flight, possession/use of CDS, possession of dum-dum bullets, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of weapon while committing CDS crime, possession of handgun, persons not to have weapons.
Harris, Christopher, 26, of Absecon, was arrested June 30 and charged with money laundering, obt/sell CDS in public, possession of CDS cocaine, distribute heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dhanraj, Rodney J., 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 30 and charged with driving under the influence.