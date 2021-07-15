Pleasantville police blotter

Wynn, Rashameen K., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault, contempt.

Sanchez, Jose J., 49, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 6 and charged with money laundering, possession of CDS heroin, failed to give CDS to police, distribute heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crippen, Nasir L., 22, of Absecon, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.

Garcia-Rojas, Isai, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence.

Delgesso, Thomas M., Jr., 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 4 and charged with burglary, enter structure, force residence day (theft of moveable property).

Bernal-Robles, Maximillon, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence – consent to take sample of breath; record.

Oglesby, Kasaan M., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving under the influence – consent to take sample of breath; record.

Erhart, Robert Jr., 39, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.