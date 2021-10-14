 Skip to main content
Pleasantville police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Williams, Devin M., 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with receive stolen property, attempt to elude police.

Davis, Justin N., 18, of Irvington, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with receive stolen property, attempt to elude police, conspiracy.

Marable, Jeremiah M., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

McFadden, Dazayn J., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Brogan, Matthew, 32, of Tuckerton, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft of moveable property, 4th degree.

