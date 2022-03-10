PAL STEM Expo Saturday, March 26

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In 2018, in recognition and celebration of New Jersey’s world-class STEM economy, March was declared the inaugural New Jersey S.T.E.M. Month. This year, via a legislative ceremonial resolution, the entire month of March is again designated as New Jersey S.T.E.M. Month.

In celebration, the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County is hosting a S.T.E.M. Expo on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at our Buddy’s Adventure Zone located at 2542 Ridge Ave. Our First Lego League, Sea Perch, and First Tech Challenge Robotics Teams will have their builds on display.

Members of the Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education (CAP), New Jersey Aviation Education Council (NJAEC), Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, NAVAIR, Nexus Art, South Jersey Astronomy Club (SJAC), Hobbytown Toms River, Rowan University STEAM Academy, Atlantic County Master Composter Program, Stockton University SRI & ETTC School of Education, and Ocean County College Engineering & Industrial/Technical Studies will also be participating in this fun and informative event, which is one of many that will be held across the state. Last year, nearly 8,500 learners across New Jersey engaged in S.T.E.M. activities during the month of March.

“S.T.E.M. Education opportunities are more important than ever,” stated Hector Tavarez, Executive Director of the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County. “Besides teaching critical thinking skills, kids can also develop a passion for innovation. S.T.E.M. gives our kids the skills that will make them more employable and ready to meet the current labor demand which is important in our complex and ever changing world.”

“New Jersey S.T.E.M. Month and the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County will showcase the diversity and reach of S.T.E.M. education, workforce and innovation in this state,” said Kim Case, Executive Director of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey and Manager of the New Jersey S.T.E.M. Pathways Network. “Our goal this year is for 35,000 learners to be impacted and we appreciate all of the work of the New Jersey S.T.E.M. community in helping us to achieve that goal.”

The month-long observance highlights the Garden State’s strong presence and accomplishments in S.T.E.M., including its industry, academic, government and non-profit sectors.