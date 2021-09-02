Northstar program supports EHT PAL with stem technology donation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group LLC donated nearly $20,000 worth of advanced science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focused computer equipment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League. As part of Northstar’s After School Advantage program, PAL received a MacBook Pro, two 3-D printers, RS-Spectroscope, and a streaming studio kit with three cameras, two microphones and supporting hardware.
“It’s a good day at PAL when we receive a donation that advances our existing programs. It’s an even better day when we receive a donation that helps to create new programs,” said Hector Tavarez, retired Egg Harbor Township Police Captain and PAL Executive Director. “The new 3D printers will help advance our competitive robotics teams, the RS-Spectroscope and the media equipment are the start of two new programs. We are extremely grateful to Northstar and other companies who help us meet the needs of our ever-changing community.”
The donation at PAL marks Northstar’s 13th ASA project in New Jersey.
“The donation to the Egg Harbor Township PAL is exciting for Northstar as we continue to demonstrate our dedication to providing New Jersey’s youth with resources and opportunities to further their education and development,” said Adam Perlow, Northstar vice president and Chief Operating Officer. “Northstar appreciates the help and cooperation we received from the Egg Harbor Township PAL and we support their goal of bringing STEM technology to students in the areas of the state that need it the most. We look forward to continuing our philanthropic efforts in New Jersey for many years.”