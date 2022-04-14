North Main Street School Celebrates Autism Awareness Day

PLEASANTVILLE — Celebrating Autism Awareness Day at North Main Street School was an event-filled multisensory day including not only an effervescent bubble blowing experience, but a bounce slide, pony rides, petting zoo, and a student creation of a giant Autism Awareness Puzzle Ribbon.

Students streamed onto the blacktop on what turned out to be a picture perfect day ready to support Autism Awareness Day. Excitement and enthusiasm bubbled up from the crowd of students waiting to experience the sensation of careening down a humongous, colorful inflatable slide. For those brave enough, curiosity climbed as they experienced new heights and the rhythmic movements of riding on a pony. Students were drawn to the petting zoo anticipating being able to pat a soft bunny, or a clucking chicken, watch the interaction of the mama sheep and her lamb, and to see a live donkey. This truly was a day where all of one’s senses were being used.

The culminating event of the day was when students held colored pieces of paper above their heads creating a larger-than-life Autism Awareness Puzzle Ribbon. A drone hovering above the crowd recorded this spectacular production.

“Today was a great day! It was a day to embrace the acceptance of all of our students and what makes them unique. Both staff and students working together is what made this particular Autism Awareness Day a success,” said Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy.

Elena Meade, a special education teacher, at North Main Street School is in her eighth year of organizing this event and managing the Autism Committee. She praised the help of the committee, made up of North Main Street School staff members, for making the day a success. Kate Jackson, the physical education teacher, was in charge of the bounce house, Michele Simon, the petting zoo, Edna Long helped Meade with the Autism Awareness ribbon design and set-up, Mark Santanello the bubble machine, Tim Kelly, technology teacher, and Matt Barnard, third grade special education teacher, operated the drone and video, and Martha Hoffnagle and Robyn Poinsett put the schedule together.

The help of staff members Kim Candelaria, Christina Grassi, Jennifer Oldfield, Deborah Kurtz, Marcus Barksdale, Rachel Weber, Gretchen Jones, Cori Michael, Marissa Ebrahim, Stefanie Davenport and Jen Oldfield was also invaluable. The events of the day were recorded for posterity under the supervision of Denise Keen, media specialist, and her intrepid student photographers.

The school collected $160 for FACES, a non-profit organization that provides support for families with children that have Autism.