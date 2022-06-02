NJ Council for the Humanities Grant Enables EHT School District to Create Local History Documentary

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The anticipated documentary “EHTPride: a History of Egg Harbor Township School District” will be revealed at 7 p.m. on June 9 in a special screening event that tells the story of Egg Harbor Township’s reminiscent educational history as remembered by former students, local historians, and past and present school district leaders.

One of only nine recipients across the state, the documentary film project was funded through a $4,000 Community History Grant received in 2021 by the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. from the NJ Council for the Humanities.

Dr. Leanna Mullen, district data analysis specialist and former manager of district communications, and Ellen Gregory, director of development & community education for EHT Schools, participated in the inaugural grantee-required cohort training that included over 20 hours of virtual learning sessions over five months. The lessons included instruction on public history practices, presentations by practitioners, one-on-one appointed mentorship time and breakout sessions to work with other grantees in a collaborative environment to learn how to capture and preserve untold stories from the local community. The screening will be presented at the Egg Harbor Township High School Perfoming Arts Center.

The project took on a life of its own when the district joined forces with the Great Egg Harbour Historical Society, Film Reel Productions, EHT-TV Channel 97, the EHTHS Communications Academy, and former students Nardeen Saleep and Kevin Dang who served as lead interviewer and the man behind the camera — all working together to produce a slice of Egg Harbor Township history.

“We’ve been wanting to do a documentary project about the history of the school district for a long time. When we were selected for the grant, I thought it was a great opportunity to bring Nardeen back to work on the project,” said Mullen.

“During my senior year at EHTHS I interned at the Greate Egg Harbour Historical Society. My idea was to make a documentary about the township as a whole. When COVID-19 hit, everything got put on hold and I was never able to finish the project,” said Saleep, a broadcast and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University.

Dang, also recruited by Mullen for the production, worked as the director of photography that captured the homegrown memories of township residents and the history of Egg Harbor Township Schools.

“As college and my life were taking me in new directions, I realized there wouldn’t be many opportunities for me to still reminisce and at least be somehow involved in my town’s history so I decided this would be a great opportunity both professionally and also in a fun way,” he said.

The free, open-to-the-public documentary screening will also include an interactive museum exhibit, an EHT trivia gameshow and presentations by the Silver Eagles Marching Band and the high school choir. Multiple contributing school clubs and township organizations will also be displaying history-themed projects and artwork for the attendees to enjoy.

Admittance to the event is free, but seating is limited.

To reserve tickets, please visit tinyurl.com/schoolhistorynight. For more information, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017.