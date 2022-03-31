 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign Provides Free Tree Seedlings for Residents in Egg Harbor Township!

Tree seedling
New Jersey Forest Service

Free tree seedlings will be available to Egg Harbor Township residents as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by various natural events that have taken place.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, 318 Zion Road. Seedlings will be available on a first come, first served basis and includes instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out.

The Tree Recovery Campaign is a joint effort between Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Forest Service Community Forestry Program and NJ Forest Nursery, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon, and FedEx.

When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

