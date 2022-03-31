New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign Provides Free Tree Seedlings for Residents in Egg Harbor Township!

Free tree seedlings will be available to Egg Harbor Township residents as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by various natural events that have taken place.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, 318 Zion Road. Seedlings will be available on a first come, first served basis and includes instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out.