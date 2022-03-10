New Jersey American Water Invests Over $2.8 Million in Atlantic County Infrastructure

New Jersey American Water plans to replace over two miles of aging water main in Northfield and Pleasantville. The project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 118 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 4- and 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

Northfield:

Herbert Drive entire length

Shepherd Circle entire length

Shepherd Circle West entire length

Pleasantville:

Doughty Road from Cambria Avenue to Woodland Avenue

Glenwood Avenue entire length

Mill Road from Spruce Avenue to Woodland Avenue

Spruce Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Mill Road

Woodland Avenue from Doughty Road to Glenwood Avenue and from Chalfonte Avenue to North New Road

This $2.8 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Pioneer Pipe Contractors and Perna Finnigan, said work is expected to be completed within approximately four months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Northfield and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Pleasantville. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.