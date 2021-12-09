Local Egg Harbor TWP Special Needs Child Receives Dream Come True

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — This summer, Johnathan D’Asaro was granted a dream from the Sunshine Foundation for an above ground swimming pool. Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. Johnathan lives with the challenges of cognitive communication deficits and low muscle tone.
Sunshine Foundation's Dream Come True program provides for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.
Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Johnathan’s “dream come true” with funds raised by Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore Annual Golf Classic.
“It was wonderful for Jon to be able to swim every day this summer. He is like a fish and loves swimming more than anything. I couldn’t get him out of the water. So, he really enjoys it! Thank you so much. It helps with the strength he needs for his low muscle tone. Thank you so much again for everything," Johnathan's mother wrote to the foundation.
The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams like shopping sprees, computers and iPads, meeting celebrities, above ground swimming pools, family trips, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment.
Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity expending over 80% of each dollar on programs benefitting children with severe special needs. Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children ages 3 through 18 who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,500 children throughout the United States.
Sunshine Foundation is a publicly funded charity, with donations from individuals throughout the country, corporate and family foundation grants, trusts and wills, fundraising events; including ones held on our behalf by all-volunteer chapters of the Sunshine Foundation, individual families, corporate and civic groups, and even former Dream recipient families “paying it forward.” For more information or to make a donation, visit sunshinefoundation.org.