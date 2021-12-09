Local Egg Harbor TWP Special Needs Child Receives Dream Come True

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — This summer, Johnathan D’Asaro was granted a dream from the Sunshine Foundation for an above ground swimming pool. Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. Johnathan lives with the challenges of cognitive communication deficits and low muscle tone.

Sunshine Foundation's Dream Come True program provides for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.

“It was wonderful for Jon to be able to swim every day this summer. He is like a fish and loves swimming more than anything. I couldn’t get him out of the water. So, he really enjoys it! Thank you so much. It helps with the strength he needs for his low muscle tone. Thank you so much again for everything," Johnathan's mother wrote to the foundation.