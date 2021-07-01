 Skip to main content
Little Gardens Club Garden Tour resumes for 2021
gardentour (1)
Lynn Wood, provided

The Little Gardens Club Garden Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

Walk through private gardens in Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood and Northfield. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at these locations:

Joe’s Garden Market, 171 W. White Horse Pike, Absecon

Lang’s Garden Market, Route 9, Linwood

Bobs Garden Center, 6610 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Homestead Nursery, 235 S. Cologne Ave., Egg Harbor City

The event is rain or shine. For additional information, call 609-927-4961 or 609-226-6596.

