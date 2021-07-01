Little Gardens Club Garden Tour resumes for 2021

The Little Gardens Club Garden Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
Walk through private gardens in Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood and Northfield. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at these locations:
Joe’s Garden Market, 171 W. White Horse Pike, Absecon
Lang’s Garden Market, Route 9, Linwood
Bobs Garden Center, 6610 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
Homestead Nursery, 235 S. Cologne Ave., Egg Harbor City
The event is rain or shine. For additional information, call 609-927-4961 or 609-226-6596.