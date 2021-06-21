K. Lee Eagle Award announcement

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ - Kanoa Lee, 15 years old, of Egg Harbor Township has earned his Eagle Award, the highest award available for youth members of Scouts BSA. To earn Eagle, a scout must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, demonstrate leadership within their troop, and successfully plan and complete a community service project. Only about 6% of all scouts earn the Eagle Award.

For his Eagle project, Lee built benches for the prayer path at the Church of St. Katherine Drexel. As the Eagle candidate, Lee was responsible for planning the project, communicating with both church and scout leaders, and coordinating the Troop 94 scout volunteers. According to Lee, he chose St. Katherine Drexel because he wanted to give back after the church had taught him so much. Lee would like to give special thanks to his grandfather, Mr. David Kane for both his donation of wood for his project as well as putting the time and effort on teaching him how to measure and cut the wood.

Lee has been involved in Scouting for eight years and is a member of Egg Harbor Township Scout BSA Troop 94, chartered by the Mainland PBA. In addition to scouting, Lee belongs to St. Katherine Drexel church and is a member of the church's core team, who work to prepare 8th graders for confirmation. He is also a 1st degree junior black belt in karate. Lee credits scouting with shaping his character; through a focus on leadership, ethics, self-confidence, and citizenship skills. After high school, he plans on enlisting in the military and further using the skills he has learned in Scouts BSA. Lee will be honored at his Eagle Court of Honor at a future date to be determined.