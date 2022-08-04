Jazz@thePoint Festival

SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Jazz Society presents a Celebration of Life and Legacy of the great jazz guitarist Pat Martino at this year’s Jazz @ the Point Festival to be held Nov. 3 to 6 at various local venues. Artists performing at the festival include musicians and jazz icons who have interacted with Martino throughout the guitarist’s career which spanned more than five decades before he died in 2021. The complete lineup will be announced later.

“The planned Celebration of Life and Legacy comes nearly a year to the day Pat passed away on Nov. 1,” stated Joe Donofrio, artistic director, vice president and event producer on behalf of South Jersey Jazz Society. “It was not an ideal situation to try and gather musicians and audience during the past COVID cycle and look forward to recognizing and celebrating his genius with his many musical colleagues.”

The Celebration of Life and Legacy will also be live-streamed on Nov. 4 and 5.

South Jersey Jazz Society hopes to make this a free event for all attendees (live-streaming will $10 per day), accepting only free-will donations from those in attendance. Proceeds from this event will be shared equally with the estate of Martino.

Sponsors include OceanFirst Bank Foundation, Benedetto Guitars, Just 4 Wheels, John Scarpa, UBS Financial, Dennisville Fence, Walt’s Original Primo Pizza and Ritala Associates..

This event is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs

For more information, call Nicholas Regine at 609-289-0326 or info@southjerseyjazz.org, or visit southjerseyjazz.org.