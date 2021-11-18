Holiday Feast Thanksgiving Dinner Community Feeding Tour Wednesday, November 24

PLEASANTVILLE — Healing for The Soul, in association with Grace Tabernacle Church, will host a special “Murphy’s Chicken ‘N Potatoes” Community Feeding Tour at two locations on Wednesday, Nov. 24 beginning at noon.

The Community Feeding Tour is opening its heart this holiday season by serving 340 seniors a traditional Thanksgiving dinner as part of its holiday feast event. The Community Feeding Tour will be at the Pleasantville Housing Authority, 156 N. Main St., Pleasantville, at noon; then afterwards going at the Jeffries Towers Apartments, 227 N. Vermont Avenue, Atlantic City, at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the Community Food Tour’s schedule to serve over 1,000 free hot meals includes a stop Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Turning Point Day Center, 1717 Leeds Ave., Atlantic City.

Over the past 11 months, the Community Feeding Tour has fed over 5,500 people in need, and has travelled to various churches, venues and community centers throughout Atlantic County. It is a grab-n-go feeding initiative, aimed at providing 1,000 free hot meals monthly to families in need throughout Atlantic County. The Tour is founded and focused on unifying communities through the soulful ‘Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes’ dish. The goal is to aid in the healing process with the ongoing pandemic crisis and the racial tension faced by our local communities.