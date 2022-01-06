History notes

In this 1963 Atlantic City Press photo taken by B.K. Tubman, Egg Harbor Township Mayor Charles Canale is cutting the ribbon to declare the opening of the Country Squire Diner, located on the Cardiff Circle. The public was treated to free pastry and coffee on this opening day. Owner Telly Moumas had been in the restaurant business since 1947. Today the establishment is known as JJ’s Diner.
Visit the EHT Historical Museum located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment. For information, email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com.