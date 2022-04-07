History Notes

This historic building along Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township was built in the mid-1800s by former judge, postmaster and county freeholder Joseph Scull. The building was once a postoffice, general store and antiques shop in addition to being a private residence.

Upcoming eventsOn May 12 at 6 p.m., The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will host a recognition dinner at the Crab Trap Restaurant in Somers Point. Guest speaker will be South Jersey weatherman “Nor’Easter Nick” Nick Pittman. Anyone interested in attending, please call Lisa Press at 609-646-9633 for more information.

The EHT Historical Society Museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 6647 West Jersey Ave. EHT. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or “Like” us on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.