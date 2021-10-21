History notes

Howard Trueland snapped this picture of his wife Claire’s classroom in the Steelmanville School as they celebrated Halloween in 1948. The school is a private residence today.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Oct. 21, John Dilks will give a slide show presentation about “Growing Up in Bargaintown, NJ” at the EHT Community Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and the suggested donation is $2. Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society members and students are free.

Membership forms are available. The GEHTHS Museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township.