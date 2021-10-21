 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History notes
0 comments
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102121-cat-eht-historyphoto.jpeg
Lynn Wood, provided

Howard Trueland snapped this picture of his wife Claire’s classroom in the Steelmanville School as they celebrated Halloween in 1948. The school is a private residence today.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Oct. 21, John Dilks will give a slide show presentation about “Growing Up in Bargaintown, NJ” at the EHT Community Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and the suggested donation is $2. Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society members and students are free.

Membership forms are available. The GEHTHS Museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News