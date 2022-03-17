History Notes

Builder by trade, Fred Warner moved his family from the mainline outside Philadelphia to McKee City in Egg Harbor Township when he turned 15 acres of woods into an old-time amusement park. After visiting other similar parks such as Gaslight Village, his ideas for his own park came to life as he and a couple of carpenter friends from Pennsylvania built each building, using wood from nearby Mauls Lumber Yard. The village opened during summer months from 1959-1969.

The drink of the house in the Pink Garter Saloon was pink lemonade with a garter around each cup. Kids helped catch Slippery Sam after he’d escape from jail, and the mayor would hold a swearing-in ceremony as tin deputy badges were given to each child. Ride tickets were 10 cents each. There was free entertainment each hour, which was either live skits in the center of town or an old-time movie in the Hippodrome Theater. After 10 years in business, Fred Warner sold the rides and turned the buildings into apartments, keeping the village appearance. The apartment village was sold in 1979 and was finally demolished in 2008 when Auto Lenders moved in.

