History notes

Pictured enjoying a special Thanksgiving meal at the Bargaintown School in 1944 are Fred Brockett, Charles and Evelyn Tortoro, Russell Brown, Bobby Ackerly, Joseph and Barbara Hasselberger, Harold Gray, David and Eleanor Schloss, Frank Pagano, Vernon Wright, Tomas Price, Joseph Lubonski, John DIlworth, Audrey Cullen, Mable Sutton, Mae Carmen, Bertha Ireland, Helen Price, Lorainne Horton, Adriana Sutton, Claire and Myrtle Mason, Marie Grasso, Ruthy Buckley, Eleanor Carty, Ruth Stretch, Mary Rockelman, Katherine Brockett, Betty Strickland, Mathew Hasselberger, Virginia Detwiler, Alice Buckley, Janis and Frany Boehly, John and Alvina Capille, Evelyn and Doris Carty, Edith Stretch, Alva Wright, Robert Capille, Eileen and Joan Hackett, Phyllis Capille, John Rockelman, Kenneth and Larry Strang, Patsy and Marie Hackett and Dukie Scholer. The three teachers are Mrs. Howard Trueland, Mrs. Lulu Hagerthey and Mrs. Mary Vicseglia.

Honoring and remembering our family and friends with a special holiday ornament hung just for them. Perfect gift for the special someone. For only $10, a beautiful ornament will be hung on our “Tree of Lights” at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Museum. The ornament will display their name and, upon your request, an acknowledgment card will be sent. Proceeds benefit the museum. Email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com.