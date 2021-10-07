History notes

In 1950, Arthur Powell opened a dirt race track on land he owned off Washington Avenue in the Farmington section of the township. Powell’s Speedway was open for two seasons but went up for sale after Powell was accidentally killed in a construction equipment accident in 1952. It had a few different owners through the years and went by Pleasantville Speedway and later Atlantic City Speedway. The last race was in 1979.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Oct. 21, John Dilks will give a slide show presentation about “Growing Up in Bargaintown, NJ” at 7 p.m. inside the EHT Community Center. Suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students are free. Membership forms available.