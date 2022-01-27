History notes

Located on Jeffers Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township is the original home of the Jeffers family. Through the years the Jeffers name has been spelled differently — Jeffers, Jeffries, or Jeffreys.

John Jeffers I (1735-1810) owned a large amount of land along the Patcong Creek and Great Egg Harbor River.

In 1819, John Jeffers II (1789-1834) was appointed as Wharf Master for the present Jeffers Landing, in the Scullville section of the township. In early days, this landing was an active commercial port and was named for the John Jeffers family. The next generation John Jeffers III grew up to become a captain of a ship called “Twenty One Friends,” a three-masted schooner built in Mays Landing in 1848 and financed by 21 Philadelphia Quakers (hence the name).

It was carrying a full load of lumber from Georgia to Philadelphia when it was rammed hard by another ship and abandoned by captain and crew.

The empty “ghost” ship drifted throughout the Atlantic Ocean for two years before finally resting along the shores of Ireland, a testament to fine craftsmanship of the boat builders from Mays Landing.