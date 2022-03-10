 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History Notes

In 1955, John and Esther Fricano, from Vineland, began the journey of creating a special place for children with storybook characters from Mother Goose fairy tales. Today, Storybook Land is a thriving family centered amusement park in Cardiff of which the township is very proud. Going on 67 years, it is still a family run business, with third generation family members at the helm. The park started out as a picnic area, snack bar, a few rides and story-themed buildings and has grown larger every year. Christmas time is especially awesome when children watch Santa wave his magic wand to turn on millions of colorful lights throughout the park.

Speaker presentations are back! Mark your calendar for 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. There will be an old-fashioned slide show presentation on the history of Storybook Land and Adventure Village. Suggested admission price is $2 but Historical Society members are free. Membership forms will be available. The EHT Historical Society Museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, or by appointment, at 6647 West Jersey Ave. Email EHTGEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or like us on Facebook.

