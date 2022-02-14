 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History Notes

  • 0

Ellmore H. Slaybaugh, formerly the principal of Pleasantville High School and superintendent of schools in Hamilton Township, became the first superintendent of schools for Egg Harbor Township. Due to the growth of population in the township, the EHT Board of Education received permission from the state board to create this position. Slaybaugh started as EHT superintendent on July 1, 1956. Previously the township had operated without an administration head other than principals of the small township school buildings. Also in 1956 was the completed construction of the much needed larger school named after H. Russell Swift who had served on the EHT Board of Education for more than 20 years, 10 of them as president. Swift had also worked for NJ Bell Telephone for 34 years and been an active member of the EHT volunteer Scullville Fire Department for several years..

The EHT Historical Society Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. The museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com or the Facebook page.

People are also reading…

Donations and memberships are welcomed!

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Jamie 2022

Remembering Jamie 2022

On Feb. 18, 2000, Jim Crescenzo received the phone call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. Jamie, his oldest child and only daughter, die…

History Notes

Calf roping was a part of the 90-minute show from the Diamond S Rodeo that took place at Brownies Lodge in July of 1973.

Remembering Jamie Foundation Dinner

The Remembering Jamie Foundation will host its 22nd annual Italian Night Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Elks Lodge, Somers P…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News