History notes

The Patcong Bridge on Poplar Avenue, between the border of Egg Harbor Township and Linwood, was built in 1916. In this photo from The Press of Atlantic City archives, Freeholder Richard Squires surveys the single lane wooden bridge in 1977, which was in dire need of reconstruction. Thanks to the cooperation of the Board of Freeholders at the time, the bridge got replaced and was widened in 1987. Due to an accidental death of a man who was fishing nearby, the bridge is named for him, The Robert L. Williams Memorial Bridge.