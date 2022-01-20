 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History notes
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History notes

012022-cat-eht-historyphoto.jpeg

The Patcong Bridge on Poplar Avenue, between the border of Egg Harbor Township and Linwood, was built in 1916, as shown on the plaque in the insert from this Press of Atlantic City archive photo.

 Press of AC archives

The Patcong Bridge on Poplar Avenue, between the border of Egg Harbor Township and Linwood, was built in 1916. In this photo from The Press of Atlantic City archives, Freeholder Richard Squires surveys the single lane wooden bridge in 1977, which was in dire need of reconstruction. Thanks to the cooperation of the Board of Freeholders at the time, the bridge got replaced and was widened in 1987. Due to an accidental death of a man who was fishing nearby, the bridge is named for him, The Robert L. Williams Memorial Bridge.

The GEHT Historical Society is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. The building is open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting, or by appointment. For more information, email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com or check out the Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum Facebook page.

Donations and memberships welcome.

Egg Harbor-EHC

In this 1963 Atlantic City Press photo taken by B.K. Tubman, Egg Harbor Township Mayor Charles Canale is cutting the ribbon to declare the ope…

