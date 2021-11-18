History notes

This is a photo of the Ireland Turkey Ranch that was located on Bargaintown Road near the Mason property. The ranch had several out buildings and fenced in areas, and was owned by the Ireland sisters.

Upcoming events:

Tree of Lights fundraiser

Honoring and remembering our family and friends with a special holiday ornament hung just for them. Perfect gift for the special someone. For only $10, a beautiful ornament will be hung on our “Tree of Lights” at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Museum. The ornament will display their name and, upon your request, an acknowledgment card will be sent. Proceeds benefit the museum. Email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com.

Mrs. Claus at the museum

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Mrs. Claus will be at the museum to greet the youngsters. Stop by and take photos by the old wagon and tour the museum. Refreshments and gifts for the kiddos. Time is 6 to 8 p.m.

Museum location is 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, or by appointment. Visit the Facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events, or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.