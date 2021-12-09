 Skip to main content
History notes
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History notes

1962 Pleasantville Press ad.

1962 Pleasantville Press ad.

 Lynn Wood, provided

Ben’s Bar-B-Q, located along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township, was a popular gathering spot for teenagers. Its original owner was Ben Baker.

In the 1960s the building was modernized from its earlier design. Eventually the restaurant closed, and today, the building sells foreign car parts.

You might recognize some names of their employees who were wishing everyone a Merry Christmas in a 1962 Pleasantville Press ad.

Upcoming events

Tree of Lights fundraiser: Honoring and remembering our family and friends with a special holiday ornament hung just for them. Perfect gift for the special someone. For only $10, a beautiful ornament will be hung on our “Tree of Lights” at the GEHTHS Museum. The ornament will display their name and, upon your request, an acknowledgment card will be sent. Proceeds benefit the museum. Email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com.

Mrs. Claus at the museum: On Thursday, Dec. 9, Mrs. Claus will be at the museum to greet the youngsters. Stop by and take photos by the old wagon and tour the museum. Refreshments and gifts for the kiddos. Time is 6 to 8 p.m.

The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, or by appointment. Visit Facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events, or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.

